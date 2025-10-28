Sky to air musical celebration of Wicked starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Sky is to air a two-hour special in which Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande mark the upcoming cinematic release of Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good.

The duo, plus co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode will treat viewers to performances of the film’s songs.

Filmed at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Wicked: One Wonderful Night will also feature cast interviews, behind-the-scenes moments plus clips from the new film.

The evening will also feature dance numbers inspired by the films and reimagined for this special by Christopher Scott, choreographer of both Wicked and Wicked: For Good, plus appearances from celebrated Wicked and Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu, Stephen Schwartz and surprise guests.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night is produced by Fulwell Entertainment and will be available to Sky and NOW viewers on November 8th.