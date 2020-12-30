TV, mobile and broadband savings available from Sky this New Year

Sky has unveiled a range of deals for new and existing customers across Sky TV, Sky Mobile and Sky Broadband this January, including double data on SIM Only plans and combined TV and Superfast broadband packages for just £39 a month.

Other deals include the chance to save £432 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, available with 50GB of data, no upfront costs for just £38 a month and claim a free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active with the device or a saving of £360 on the latest iPhone 12.

To find out more and get your hands on these deals, head to Sky.com.