Sky CEO Stephen van Rooyen to leave next month 

Sky has announced that Stephen van Rooyen, its UK and Ireland CEO, will step down at the end of February. Following his departure, operations in both countries will report directly to Dana Strong, CEO of parent company Comcast.

Van Rooyen has been at Sky for nearly two decades and has overseen several major product launches including the Now streaming service and Sky Mobile. He became UK and Ireland CEO in 2016.

In a statement Strong said: “I would like to thank Stephen for his very significant contribution to Sky over the past 18 years.

“He has played an instrumental role in developing and building our brand, developing and launching our products, taking our UK business into new markets, leading our people and ensuring our customers are at the heart of everything we do.

“He has delivered significant growth for our company and leaves an impressive legacy of achievements. Together with all of my colleagues, we wish him well for the future.”

Van Rooyen said: “I have taken the decision that now is the right time for me to leave Sky. The business today has everything it needs to compete to win.

“We have strong leadership, led by Dana, a world-class team, and a fantastic plan. I would like to thank every one of my colleagues for the support I’ve received and the commitment they make to Sky. It has been a real privilege, and I will always be Sky’s biggest supporter.”