Sky Cinema announces Last Train to Christmas with Michael Sheen and Nathalie Emmanuel

Michael Sheen and Nathalie Emmanuel lead the cast of Last Train to Christmas, a brand new Sky Original coming to Sky Cinema and streaming service NOW from December 18th.

Tony Towers (Sheen) is about to take the trip of a lifetime. It’s 1985 and he’s a successful nightclub manager, a local celebrity and engaged to a much younger woman, Sue (Emmanuel).

Things are going great. But when he embarks upon the 3:17 to Nottingham for a Christmas family reunion, things get a little strange. Moving up a carriage to the buffet car lands him in 1995, where he finds his clubs have failed and his life has fallen apart.

Tony discovers that by moving up and down this fateful train, he can transport himself forward and backward to various stages of his life. Not only that, but the actions he takes in one carriage directly affect his life in the next.

The question is, can Tony change his life – and the lives of the people he loves – for the better, or will he just make things worse?

Written and directed by Julian Kemp, the movie has been produced by Sky, Future Artists Entertainment and Stigma Films.

Julia Stuart, Director of Original Film at Sky comments: “At Sky Cinema we are rounding off our Christmas slate for 2021 with a film starring top British talent including Michael Sheen and Nathalie Emmanuel.

“This project joins other Sky Original films for the season including A Boy Called Christmas and A Christmas Number One.”