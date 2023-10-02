Sky Cinema subscribers now get two free cinema tickets each month 

Sky customers in the UK and Ireland who subscribe to Sky Cinema can now get two free Vue cinema tickets every month.

The newly introduced perk can be redeemed through the MySky app is valid for use at all Vue cinema locations from Sunday to Thursday, for standard 2D screenings.

Sophia Ahmad, Chief Consumer Officer, Sky UK & Ireland said: “In a time when value is more important to households than ever, Sky Cinema’s exclusive partnership with Vue will give film fans the chance to enjoy the experience of monthly trips to the cinema at no extra cost.

“That’s alongside our unrivalled range of films that they can watch from the comfort of their homes – and access to Paramount+ too, all through one subscription.”

Toby Bradon, Vue UK and Ireland General Manager, added: “We’re excited to announce this new and unique partnership with Sky Cinema.

“What Vue guests and Sky Cinema customers have in common is a love of quality entertainment and enthralling stories, so we are happy to be able to welcome even more film lovers to experience these stories on the big screen.”