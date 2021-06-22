Sky confirms airdate for Britannia series three

All eight episodes of Britannia series three will debut on Sky Atlantic and Sky’s Now streaming service on 24th August.

The Sky Original series stars David Morrissey, Mackenzie Crook, Sophie Okonedo, Annabel Scholey, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Eleanor Worthington-Cox and Zoë Wanamaker.

Series three sees a radical transformation in Cait’s (Worthington-Cox) journey as the Chosen One with a decision that will tie her to the future of her war-torn people and their ravaged land.

Aulus (Morrissey) comes under pressure from a new and dark force – otherwise known as his wife (Okonedo), whilst Amena (Scholey) finds herself in a lethal Ménage à trois with both of them.

Divis (Lie Kaas) gets a new job which he despises, and Veran goes to the underworld and sees the future.

Viewers can catch up on the first two series now.