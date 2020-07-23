Sky confirms airdate for Naomie Harris and Jude Law’s The Third Day

Sky has confirmed that The Third Day, a new psychological thriller starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris, will launch on Tuesday 15th September on Sky and Now TV.

Produced by Sky Studios in collaboration with HBO, Plan B, Punchdrunk and writer Dennis Kelly, the drama tells three, stand-alone but interconnected stories starting with Summer starring Law.

Summer follows the story of Sam (Law), a man who is drawn to a mysterious Island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost.

Following ‘Summer’, viewers will be immersed in the world of The Third Day through a theatrical live event – ‘Autumn’ – which will broadcast live on Sky Arts and online. Featuring members of The Third Day cast including Jude Law, viewers will follow the events of a single day in real time.

The Third Day concludes with ‘Winter’, told over a further three episodes on screen, starring Naomie Harris.

It follows Helen (Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate.

Each story can be experienced separately, with Summer and Winter working together as a complete series – but all three parts together describe a larger narrative.

Summer will begin weekly from the 15th September on Sky Atlantic. Autumn, the theatrical live event, will broadcast on 3rd October on Sky Arts and online.

The three episodes of Winter will then begin weekly on 6th October on Sky Atlantic. All of The Third Day will also be available through Now TV.