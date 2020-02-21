Sky confirms costs of combined Sky Sports and BT Sport packages

Sky has confirmed its pricing for BT Sports which is now available for customers to add to their existing channel packs direct from the satellite broadcaster.

Until now customers wishing to watch the channels had to order them from BT directly but, thanks to a cross-supply deal which allows the ISP to retail Sky’s Now TV service, customers can now pay for them on their Sky bill.

The three new sports packages are available from today:

Sky Sports and BT Sport – £35 per month alongside a Sky TV subscription.

£35 per month alongside a Sky TV subscription. Sky Sports and BT Sport, plus Sky Entertainment: – £47 a month.

– £47 a month. BT Sport: – £25 a month.

The BT Sport channels will also be HD as standard and available on Sky Go across mobiles and tablets. There will be no additional fees for multiroom access on Q, or for the full BT Sport catch-up and on-demand catalogue.

Lyssa McGowan, Chief Consumer Officer, Sky said: “Our customers have always loved sport and we’re delighted to now be able to offer them even more.

“From the excitement of the UEFA Champions League, Tiger Woods defending The Masters and the rise of Fallon Sherrock, 2020 is a huge year of sport.

“Now, through our partnership with BT and the launch of our new sports packages, millions of fans can watch all the sports they love.”