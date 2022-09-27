Sky confirms launch date for standalone streaming puck

Sky has confirmed that its new streaming puck, which allows viewers to access its line-up of channels over Wi-Fi, will go on sale from October 18th.

Named Sky Stream, the device uses the same user interface as the Sky Glass TV launched last year and allows users to keep using their current TV while still avoiding the need for a dish.

In addition to Sky’s channel line-up, the box provides access to third-party apps such as Prime Video, Netflix and Apple TV.

Sky Stream will be offered with both rolling monthly and 18-month contract options, starting from £26 a month. There’s also a £39.95 set-up fee (£20 for those taking an 18-month contract).

Stephen van Rooyen, Executive Vice President & CEO, UK & Europe, “Sky’s always reinvented the TV experience and offered the best content – but it’s not always been accessible to everyone.

“There couldn’t be a better time to launch our latest innovation using the Sky Glass Platform – whether you want to stream House of the Dragon, Gangs of London or Stranger Things, Sky Stream has it all.

“It’s the most affordable and easiest way to get Sky TV and Netflix together, offering consumers the value they are seeking right now.”