Sky confirms UK airdate for Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant

Sky has confirmed that UK audiences will be able to watch Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant on Sky One and NOW TV from March 17th.

The series – which Cuoco stars in and executive produces – shows how an entire life can change in one night after a flight attendant wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.

Starring alongside Cuoco is Michiel Huisman, Zosia Mamet, T.R. Knight, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, Nolan Gerard Funk and Rosie Perez.

The Flight Attendant aired in the US in November and was quickly renewed for a second season after gaining a 98% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a clutch of award nominations including Best Television Series and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series at the Golden Globes.