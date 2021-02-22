Sky Deutschland announces its first original comedy

Produced by Sky Studios and Gaumont, The Wasp tells the story of Eddie Frotzke (Florian Lukas), a professional dart player who, after a prolonged career slump, wants to return to his former glory.

With the help of his old buddy Nobbe, also a rusty dart pro but with a strong tendency to alcohol, Eddie wants to find his way back into life and his career, proving that he was not called “The Wasp” for nothing.

The series was created and written by Jan Berger and will be directed by Hermine Huntgeburth.

Quirin Schmidt, Executive Producer Sky Studios said, “With Eddie ‘The Wasp’ Frotzke, Jan Berger has created an extraordinary character who immediately won us over.

“You’ve got to love the way Eddie, who is actually totally screwed up, fights his way back into the German darts elite with a lot of chutzpah and even more cheeky snark.

“In doing so he learns more about himself than he can ever imagine. We can’t wait until the first dart flies and are excited to bring viewers inside the crazy world of professional darts with our series.”

Andreas Bareiss, Executive Producer Gaumont, said: “Having Florian Lukas in the lead role is a great pleasure for all of us. We are equally proud to have Hermine Huntgeburth on board as our director.

“Hermine has an unerring feeling for the funny but also touching moments when supposedly ‘little’ people chase big dreams.”