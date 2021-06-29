Sky Documentaries to chart the European Super League’s collapse

The short lived European Super League is to be the subject of a new feature length Sky Original documentary.

Produced by the award-winning Fulwell 73 (Sunderland ‘Til I Die, The Class of 92, I Am Bolt) in association with Sky Studios, the 90 minute film will air on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW later this year.

In the 72-hour period between its announcement and subsequent collapse, the ESL dominated the headlines and prompted reactions around the world from national governments, football’s governing bodies, other clubs, players, managers, pundits and fans.

Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual Commissioning at Sky, said: “The announcement and disbanding of the European Super League became one of the most volatile 72 hours in football history.

“Football fans and non-fans alike debated, protested and trended this game-changing decision around the world before watching its rapid collapse.

“When Fulwell pitched us the film as a high stakes thriller with exclusive access from inside the story, we knew this would be a brilliant fit for Sky Documentaries”.

Richard Thompson, Head of Music & Sport – Features and Series at Fulwell 73, said: “The story of the European Super League gripped the world and you didn’t have to be a football fan to understand its significance and what it meant to the sport, clubs and fans across the globe.

“We’re excited to hear first-hand from those involved to learn about the stories behind the headlines and bring this truly fascinating tale to life.”