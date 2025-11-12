Sky unveils new hydrogen power generator for TV & film crews

Image: Sky

Sky has developed a new hydrogen-based energy system for film and TV productions which it says is quieter and cleaner than fossil fuel generators traditionally used by crews.

Developed by the broadcaster’s in-house engineers and production experts, the new system uses a hybrid hydrogen fuel cell and sodium battery and “can do everything a diesel generator can, but without the fumes, noise or carbon emissions.”

Sky says its new innovation produces only water and heat as by-products and that the water generated is reused within the system to improve efficiency.

“We’re so proud to announce this clean-energy power unit – the first of its kind, capable of the biggest production challenges,” said David Rhodes, Executive Chairman of Sky News

“Our people have been innovating in the field for more than three decades. Now, we’re filling a real gap for smarter, quieter and more sustainable production solutions. We’re excited about the trials ahead.”