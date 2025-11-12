Openreach hikes wholesale prices to accelerate digital phone switch

Openreach is set to raise the prices it charges communications providers for copper phone connections in order to incentivise them to switch more end users to digital alternatives.

The company is set to shut off the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) – which delivers most of the nation’s fixed-line phone services – in January 2027.

To incentivise providers to switch customers to its new digital offerings, Openreach will increase costs for its Wholesale Line Rental (WLR) basic product and other WLR variants.

Costs will increase by 20% from April 1st, followed by a 40% rise on the current price in July, and rising by a further 40% in October – meaning prices will eventually be double the current level.

These increases affect only the wholesale cost Openreach charges providers, not the prices phone and broadband users pay to their chosen supplier.

At the same time, communications providers who upgrade customers to SOGEA – an alternative service providing a digital line where full fibre isn’t currently available – will be able to get free or discounted connection from Openreach.

Openreach says there are currently around three million lines that need to be upgraded to digital alternatives and that its measures are necessary to accelerate the migration from legacy services.

To help upgrade remaining lines, Openreach plans to move these customers to an emergency voice-only service which isn’t reliant on the PSTN – but which can emulate PSTN-like features to support legacy equipment.

The ‘no frills’ service will offer a very limited and basic feature set, beginning on 1 February 2027 and continuing until all customers are moved.

James Lilley, Openreach’s Managed Customer Migrations Director, said: “We need to accelerate the pace of migration to ensure no customer is left behind. These price adjustments are designed to drive action, while our special offers help make the transition smoother for everyone.”

“With the PSTN switch-off now just over a year away, we’re making these changes to send a clear signal – Communications Providers must act now to move customers – we are reaffirming the deadline for closure , and with the wide availability of full fibre and digital alternatives – providing greater reliability, speed, scalability, and a host of other benefits to both businesses and consumers – there’s no real reason not to.”