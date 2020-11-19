Sky is offering big savings on TV, mobile and broadband plans

Sky is offering up 50% off selected TV and mobile plans and 30% off broadband this Black Friday, with savings available to any customer signing up by 30th November.

Deals include:

50% off the best Sky TV Packages including: Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Ultimate TV add on, Sky Kids, Ultra HD and HD and Multiscreen when you take Sky Signature for just £25 a month on an 18-month contract.

50% off 30GB mobile plans with any phone.

Savings on the latest 5G smartphones, including £540 off the iPhone 12 range or Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, with 30GB and no upfront costs for just £38 per month.

8GB of data for just £8 per month with a SIM only offer.

Sky Broadband Superfast for just £25 a month on an 18-month contract.

To find out more and get your hands on these deals, head to Sky.com.