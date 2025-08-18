Vodafone is giving away 5,000 Sainsbury’s eGift Cards

Vodafone is offering customers the chance to win a £1,000 Sainsbury’s eGift Card via its VeryMe Rewards loyalty scheme.

The network, part of the newly created VodafoneThree, is offering a total of 50,000 gift cards ranging in value from £2 to £1,000 which can be spent in branch and via the supermarket’s online store.

To take part in VeryMe Rewards, customers must download the My Vodafone app from the App Store or Google Play Store and find the VeryMe Spin to Win competition. They can then spin the wheel once a day for the duration of the campaign.

Winners of lower value prizes be notified instantly in the app but to be in with a chance of winning the £1,000 eGift Card, customers must land on entries to the £1,000 eGift Card prize draw.

Vodafone says the winner of the top voucher will then be selected at random within 60 days of the August 31st closing date.

Prize breakdown: