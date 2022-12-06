Sky customers can get 6 months free Apple TV+

Sky customers who are enrolled into its VIP loyalty and rewards scheme can now get six months free access to Apple TV+, the iPad and iPhone maker’s streaming service.

Normally costing £6.99 per month, the service is home to Gary Oldman’s hit spy drama Slow Horses, which has just returned for a second series, plus the acclaimed thriller series Severance.

Other highlights include the sci-fi dramas For All Mankind and Foundation, comedy series Acapulco, and the tense spy thriller Tehran.

Apps for the service are available on Sky Q, Sky Glass and the new Sky Stream box as well as Apple’s own devices, Amazon’s Fire TV range, Roku, Android and Google TV streaming devices, and smart TVs from major brands including LG, Sony and Samsung.

The offer is available for all Sky VIP customers to claim until 31st March through the My Sky app – for full details visit Sky.com.