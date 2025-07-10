TNT Sports to air new Mountain Bike racing series

A new four-part series taking cycling fans deeper into the world of Mountain Bike racing is headed to TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland.

The series, Race Bikes, will also air across Europe on Eurosport and stream on HBO Max and discovery+.



The first episode airs on Monday 14 July at 18:00 CEST with an in-depth look at Steve Peat’s Santa Cruz V10 on which he won the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Canberra in 2009. Four-time UCI Downhill World Champion Greg Minnaar and current UCI Downhill World Cup star Jackson Goldstone contribute to the 30-minute programme.



Week two sees the series profile the sport’s first-ever downhill bike – the Intense M1 – developed by Jeff Steber and ridden by Shaun Palmer.

10-time UCI Cross-country World Champion Nino Schurter’s collection of race bikes are looked at in episode three with a focus on the Scott Spark presented to him after his record-breaking win at the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series round in Lenzerheide (Switzerland) in 2023.



The series wraps up with a look at one of the most mythical bikes to ever exist – the Honda RN01. In his bike shop in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Greg Minnaar retains the only one left on the planet.

Producer, Director and Presenter Ric McLaughlin said: “Race Bikes is a global passion project – created by a bike geek, for bike geeks.

“It’s a celebration of some of the world’s most extraordinary bikes and the remarkable people behind them, and I hope viewers enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed making it.”



The series is produced by Warner Bros. Discovery.



Schedule (timings subject to change, check local listings):