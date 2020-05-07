Sky makes 100 box sets including Game of Thrones & Chernobyl available for free

Chernobyl is one of the shows available to rewatch.

Sky is bringing back some of its biggest hits as box sets for fans to re-enjoy during the lockdown.

Starting this Friday (8th May), over 100 shows including Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, Parks & Recreation, Riviera and Entourage will be available on-demand through the customer’s Sky+ or Sky Q set top box.

The broadcaster says its new ‘ReWatch’ feature “is designed to help ease boredom and offer some escapism” with shows spanning its portfolio of entertainment and factual channels.

Starting with every Game of Thrones episode ever – just in time for this bank holiday weekend – the box sets will become available throughout May and June.

There will also be exclusive and on-demand content from Sky History, Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries once these channels launch later this month.

All Sky customers with a basic TV subscription will be able to access the shows.