Sky Max reveals comedy sports retrospective 

Sky Max has announced Sports Funniest 2023 with Greg James, a one-off special looking back at the biggest, funniest, and most ridiculous stories from the world of sport in 2023.

The 90-minute special will air as part of the channel’s Christmas line-up and will see host Greg James joined by sport loving comedian side-kicks including Maisie Adam and Guz Khan.

Greg James said: “As a lover of sport and funny things, this show couldn’t be any more up my street.

“It’s been another unbeatable year of sporting achievements and in amongst it there have been plenty of ridiculous moments too. We can’t wait to celebrate it all.”

Phil Edgar Jones, Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment said: “At Sky Max we take our Sport VERY seriously of course. So seriously that we missed all the funny moments that happened during 2023.

“So thank goodness for Greg James and the team who are bringing us all the sporting laughs in one glorious place and sending us into the New Year on a belly laugh.”