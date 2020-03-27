Sky Mobile adds new iPads to range

Sky Mobile is now offering the newly updated iPad Pro on 24 and 36 month plans.

Announced by Apple earlier this month, the device includes an ultra wide camera, “studio-quality mics” and a new LiDAR Scanner that delivers cutting-edge depth-sensing capabilities for pro workflows and pro photo and video apps.

The device can also be used with the new Magic Keyboard which features a floating design, backlit keyboard and trackpad.

Sky Mobile is now offering the newly updated iPad Pro on 24 and 36 month plans.

Announced by Apple earlier this month, the device includes an ultra wide camera, “studio-quality mics” and a new LiDAR Scanner that delivers cutting-edge depth-sensing capabilities, opening up more pro workflows and supporting pro photo and video apps.

The device can also be used with the new Magic Keyboard which features a floating design, backlit keyboard and trackpad.

Sky Mobile customers can get the following benefits –

Watch – Unlimited streaming on all Sky Apps, including Sky Go, Sky Kids and Sky Sports News, without using any data allowance

– Unlimited streaming on all Sky Apps, including Sky Go, Sky Kids and Sky Sports News, without using any data allowance Swap – Swap36 and Swap24 plans offer customers great monthly prices on all iPad models with data and no upfront costs.

Swap36 and Swap24 plans offer customers great monthly prices on all iPad models with data and no upfront costs. Roll -Unused data is automatically rolled into a customer’s Sky Piggybank each month and can be kept for up to three years. Customers can redeem the data whenever they need a boost, share it with up to six other SIMs on their account, or exchange it for money off a new phone, a tablet, or mobile accessories

-Unused data is automatically rolled into a customer’s Sky Piggybank each month and can be kept for up to three years. Customers can redeem the data whenever they need a boost, share it with up to six other SIMs on their account, or exchange it for money off a new phone, a tablet, or mobile accessories Mix – Lets customers change their data allowance, up or down, each month so they only pay for what they need

iPad Pro 11”

Swap36 (3-year contract) Swap24 (2-year contract) Monthly cost for your tablet, data, calls and texts £26 per month (£20 for tablet, plus £6 for 1GB data package) £34 per month (£28 for tablet, plus £6 for 1GB data package) What you get 1GB data 1GB data Additional benefits? No associated upfront costs or delivery charges.Unlimited streaming of all Sky apps with Watch. No associated upfront costs or delivery charges.Unlimited streaming of all Sky apps with Watch.

iPad Pro 12.9”

Swap36 (3-year contract) Swap24 (2-year contract) Monthly cost for your tablet, data, calls and texts £31 per month (£25 for tablet, plus £6 for 1GB data package) £40 per month (£34 for tablet, plus £6 for 1GB data package) What you get 1GB data 1GB data Additional benefits? No associated upfront costs or delivery charges.Unlimited streaming of all Sky apps with Watch. No associated upfront costs or delivery charges.Unlimited streaming of all Sky apps with Watch.