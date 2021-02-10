Sky Mobile introduces spare data sharing

Sky Mobile has today announced that customers can share their spare data with someone they know who may need it, simply by adding a free Sky Mobile SIM to their account.

Paul Sweeney, Managing Director of Sky Mobile comments: “We know lots of people have rolled over spare data over the past year so we’re making it possible for them to share it with someone who really needs it.”

To add a free Sky Mobile SIM and begin sharing spare data with others, customers can simply follow these steps to get started:

Visit sky.com/sharemysparedata to add a free SIM to your basket

When it arrives, follow the instructions on the SIM pack to active it

Once activated you can give it or send it to anyone you want, ensuring current government guidelines are adhered to

Start sharing your spare data from your Sky Piggybank with the new SIM on the My Sky App