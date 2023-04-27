Sky News app uses AR to bring the Crown Jewels to Coronation audiences

Sky is enabling users of its Sky News App to view the Coronation Crowns up close through a “groundbreaking” new augmented reality experience.

Available on Apple and Android phones, The Coronation: The Immersive AR Experience was created by Atlantic Productions and allows all those following the Coronation to interact with the very Crown Jewels that will be used to crown King Charles III on Saturday 6th May.

People around the world will be able to bring a digital twin of the Coronation Crown into their own homes and, after Queen Consort Camilla’s remodeled Queen Mary’s Crown is revealed on 6th May, its digital twin will also be added to the experience.

The immersive experience brings a 21st century perspective to the Regalia at the heart of the ancient Coronation ceremony which dates back a thousand years.

Atlantic Productions was allowed by the Royal Household to a 1:1 scale digital twin of the crowns, allowing Sky News app users to look up close and move around the gold, diamonds and precious stones and learn their history and magnificent craftsmanship.

The AR experience also includes exclusive footage shot at the Tower of London of other significant Crown Jewels: The Sword of Offering, The Sovereign’s Sceptre, the Coronation Spoon and the Sovereign’s Orb, the Ampulla.

Sky News recently revealed that its broadcast of the main events on Saturday 6th May will be available in the clarity of Ultra HD, with multiple live stream cameras available to watch on the website, App and on YouTube.

Anthony Geffen, CEO and Creative Director of Atlantic Productions, said: “The eyes of the world will be on London for the Coronation of Charles III and while the ceremony itself is almost a millennium old, the Royal Household has granted use of the latest technologies to deliver a 21st century Coronation.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II brought television cameras into Westminster Abbey and following in her innovative footsteps, the Royal Household has allowed an object central to the Coronation to be delivered via augmented reality into every home that has access to a smart phone or tablet.

“I am proud to be involved in this unique piece of public engagement with thanks to the Royal Household.”

John Ryley, Head of Sky News, added: “Whether unifying or polarising, the spectacle of the King’s Coronation is guaranteed to capture the world’s attention.

“A first for a Coronation, Sky News is giving audiences the chance to hold a part of history in their hands, getting up close to the Crown Jewels in all their splendor and glory from the comfort of their living room and fully immersing audiences in the pomp and pageantry of this special event.”