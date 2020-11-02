Sky now offering Fibre to the Premises broadband plans

Sky Broadband is now offering Fibre to the Premises plans, with average download speeds of 145Mpbs available on its top tier.

The ISP has launched two plans; Sky Broadband Superfast which has an average download speed of 59Mbps and costs £27 per month on an 18-month contract, and Sky Broadband Ultrafast which is currently available for £35 per month on an 18-month contract with an average download speed of 145Mbps.

“Launching FTTP, the UK’s most advanced broadband technology, reflects Sky’s commitment to innovation and providing customers with the fastest and most reliable broadband possible”, commented Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions, Sky Broadband.

“This means, with Sky Broadband Ultrafast, we can offer our customers average speeds that are 12x faster than standard enabling customers to download, stream, browse, work from home and game freely.”