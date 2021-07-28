Sky One to be dropped in overhaul of broadcaster’s channel portfolio

Sky is dropping its long-running Sky One channel from September and launching two new channels, Sky Showcase and Sky Showcase.

Showcase will be a linear only channel offering a curated selection of shows from across the broadcaster’s portfolio of entertainment brands, while Sky Max will be both a linear channel and on demand service and serve as the new home for Sky’s original drama and entertainment output.

Sky Comedy is also getting a revamp, with its name changing to Sky Original Comedy, and will gain several shows from Sky One.

The changes come into effect from 1 September. The new channels will be available to Sky customers at no extra charge and will also launch on streaming service NOW and on Virgin and BT.

Commenting on the channel shake-up, MD of Content Sky UK & ROI, Zai Bennett said: “In this golden age of television, the sheer volume of incredible programming can be overwhelming. Over the last 12 months we’ve been making it easier for people to find what they want to watch.

“From September those looking for the very best of Sky will find it at the top of their programme guide on Sky Showcase, while Sky Max will become the new home of blockbuster entertainment joining the host of genre-led channels launched in the past year – so whether you’re in the mood for true crime, a documentary or just a laugh there’s always a channel to suit.

“And if you’re not sure what to watch Sky Showcase will curate some of the highlights from our line-up so you can find something new to watch.”