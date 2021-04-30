Sky One’s COBRA returns this autumn

Sky has released first look images from the second series of its political thriller series COBRA. The first series was one of Sky One’s most successful drama series in recent years and one of its most rapidly binged box-sets.

Series two, subtitled Cyberwar, debuts on the channel and Sky’s NOW streaming service this autumn.

Robert Carlyle stars as Prime Minster Robert Sutherland and Victoria Hamilton as his Chief of Staff Anna Marshall and an ensemble cast featuring Richard Dormer as Fraser Walker, Head of Civil Contingencies, David Haig as Archie Glover-Morgan, Home Secretary and Marsha Thomason as Francine Bridge, Director of Policy.

The series, which is created and written by Ben Richards, looks at what happens when cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure and fake news are used to subvert democracy.

In the aftermath of both solar and political storms, Prime Minister Robert Sutherland attempts to steer the country on a more even course. He’s assisted, as ever, by loyal Chief of Staff Anna Marshall alongside a team of dedicated advisers.

An assassination on British soil, however, unleashes a chain of events that threatens to develop into a crisis even more serious than the one from which the country has recently emerged.

An invisible global enemy, not playing by the rules and operating outside national boundaries, appears to be bent on our destruction, leaving an entire country unsure as to who is friend and who is foe.