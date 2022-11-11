Sky opens first ever Northern Ireland shop in Belfast

Sky has opened a retail store in Belfast, its first bricks and mortar outlet in Northern Ireland and the fourteenth its launched in two years.

The 1,985 square ft store on Castle Lane is fitted out to provide existing customers and potential buyers with demonstrations of Sky’s line-up of set top boxes and new Glass TV.

It joins previously launched outlets in Westfield London, St David’s in Cardiff, St James Quarter in Edinburgh, Bluewater in Kent and Arndale in Manchester and most recently in the newly developed Battersea Power Station in south-west London.

Matthew Price, Retail Director, Sky said: “Opening our first shop in Northern Ireland marks a proud milestone for Sky as we now have a physical retail shop in every nation of the UK.

“We know getting the best value for money is top of mind for everyone right now and in our shops, our expert advisors are on hand to help customers find the right package at the right price.”