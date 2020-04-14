Sky Q customers can now add Disney+ to their bill

Sky customers can now add a Disney+ subscription to their regular Sky bill either directly through their Sky Q set top box or via the broadcaster’s website.

Launched in the UK last month, Disney+ is the new streaming home to The Simpsons, Marvel’s superhero universe, Star Wars, Disney and National Geographic content.

An app has been available on Sky Q boxes since the service went live, allowing customers who signed-up direct with Disney+ to watch without the need for any additional boxes or streaming sticks.

However customers who buy through Sky will get a ‘deeper’ and more integrated experience, including recommendations of Sky TV and Disney shows & movies in their TV guide.

Sky has also confirmed it’s in the process of updating all compatible Sky Q boxes to support UHD from this summer.