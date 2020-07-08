Sky Q gets new look and features including HDR support for Disney+

Sky has begun the rollout of a new look and new features for its Sky Q set top box, including voice search, a ‘show centre’ for each series detailing all seasons, episodes, recordings, broadcast schedules and on-demand together in one place for the first time, and HDR support for Disney+.

The broadcaster says the changes mean “even more entertainment from Sky TV, Netflix, YouTube, BBC, Spotify and others will be found side-by-side on the big screen in your home.”

Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky, said: “We’ve redesigned Sky Q to make it even smarter, simpler and better at aggregating all of the TV and app content you love into one place.

“A new-look UI, improved voice search and more intuitive navigation make everything easier to find without having to search around, so you can get to the next episode of Succession, a brilliant football podcast, or choose from the most popular British dramas easily.

“And we’re not stopping there, the tech team behind Sky Q and Sky Go are working hard on loads of new updates that we’ll be rolling out every few months, so you can expect your Sky TV experience to keep getting better.”