Sky releases UK trailer for House of the Dragon

A new trailer has been released for Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon which launches Monday 22 August on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

The ten-part series will be available in all Sky markets including the UK & Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood and set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series tells the story of House Targaryen. Starring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans.



Additional cast include: Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn.