Sky reveals new content management structure for UK & Ireland

Sky has announced a new management structure for its non-sports content teams in the UK & Ireland.

Cécile Frot-Coutaz, currently Chief Executive of Sky Studios, will expand her role to become CEO Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer.

The change will see all parts of Sky’s content business in the UK&I, excluding sport, with Sky’s UK&I Content business reporting to her as well as Sky News Group across Europe.

MD of Content for Sky UK & Ireland, Zai Bennett, who is responsible for Sky’s output and performance in the UK&I, will report directly to Frot-Coutaz.

Cécile Frot-Coutaz, CEO Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer said: “By bringing Sky’s content teams together into a single structure, we can maximise the benefits of our content business, whilst continuing to invest in original programming across all genres.

“Across Sky Studios and UK&I Content, our teams deliver unmissable Sky Originals to viewers in the UK&I, across Sky Group and around the world. I am excited to work even more closely with Zai and the wider teams as we further our investment in British and Irish content.”

Zai Bennett, MD of Content, Sky UK&I, said: “Our exceptional commissioners, production and strategy teams across UK&I Content and Sky Studios already work incredibly closely together, so this is the next logical step.”