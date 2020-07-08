Sky secures “long-term” access to Sony’s films and TV shows

Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson star in Jumanji: The Next Level

Sky has agreed a long-term extension to its distribution deal with Sony, securing continued access to the studio’s films and TV shows for customers in the UK and Ireland, Germany, Italy, Austria and Switzerland.

The deal means all new and future Sony films, including recent hits Jumanji: The Next Level, Little Women and Bad Boys For Life, will be available on Sky Cinema.

The firms have also extended their deals to make titles available on Sky’s transactional and streaming services, including Sky Store, Sky Primafila, Now TV, Sky Ticket, Sky Show and Sky X.

The new long-term partnership includes Sony’s extensive back catalogue and in the UK also includes the brand new hit show For Life (which will premiere on Sky Witness) and returning hits such as The Blacklist, The Good Doctor & S.W.A.T.

Stephen van Rooyen, Chief Executive Officer, UK & Europe, Sky, said: “We’re delighted that this latest deal with Sony Pictures means Sky customers across Europe will have access to even more of the content they love all in one place on Sky Q alongside Discovery, HBO, Netflix and Showtime, the best sport in Europe and our award-winning originals.”

Mark Young, Regional Executive Vice President, Western Europe, Sony Pictures Television added: “We are delighted to extend our special relationship with Sky through this new and improved Movie and TV series deal.

“The industry is going through a dynamic and challenging time and our continued partnership is a tremendous way to present the full power of our library, in conjunction with our most popular titles, to Sky customers across Europe.”