Sky signs 2 year British Basketball League broadcast deal

Sky Sports has announced a two year deal to cover the British Basketball League and says it’ll screen 30 live matches a season.

As part of the agreement both the men’s and women’s finals including BBL Trophy Final, BBL Cup Final, BBL Playoffs will be seen.

Coverage starts on December 3with a double header live from the Eagles Community Arena. Newcastle Eagles, who are the BBL’s most successful side with 25 major titles to their name, host a London Lions side who have been very busy adding to their line up in the close season in an eagerly anticipated opening night encounter.

B. Braun Sheffield Sharks will tip-off against Cheshire Phoenix in the season opener earlier in the evening. Both matches will be live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event from 4.30pm

Fans are promised expert analysis from Kieron Achara MBE, who was part of the London 2012 Olympics Basketball squad, and current Newcastle star Drew Lasker.

Sky Sports Managing Director Rob Webster said: “We are delighted to welcome the BBL back to Sky Sports. We look forward to showcasing the best of basketball from across the country in what promises to be a busy but exciting period with the 2022 Commonwealth Games on the horizon.

“We hope an event of that magnitude on UK shores will enable what is a big participation sport to continue its growth. We at Sky Sports are thrilled to be able to support the sport.

“With continued coverage of the NBA and WNBA, the addition of the BBL makes Sky Sports the home of basketball. We can’t wait for the action to get underway on December 3 from Eagles Community Arena”