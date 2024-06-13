Sky Sports deal – £26 per month from streaming service Now

Now, the Sky-owned streaming service, is offering the broadcaster’s entire bundle of sports channels- including Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Premier League – for just £26 per month when taken for a minimum 6-month term.

The offer is a big saving on the service’s standard contract-free price of £34.99 per month and includes one-month’s free ‘Boost’ add-on which upgrades the picture quality to full 1080p High Definition (normally 720p), full 5.1 surround sound and the ability to watch on 3 devices at a time.

Viewers will also get access to bonus streams offering additional EFL matches, F1 Race Control and tennis tournaments from the US Open, ATP and WTA Tours when available.

Apps for Now are available on all major Smart TVs including Samsung, LG and Hisense, streaming devices from Roku, Amazon and Apple, plus mobiles and tablets.