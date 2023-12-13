App for Sky’s Now streaming service lands on Hisense Vidaa smart TVs

Now, the Sky owned streaming service, is now available on selected Hisense smart TVs running the Vidaa operating system (version 6 or higher).

The streaming service offers Sky’s entertainment, sport and cinema content on a contract-free basis, with viewers able to watch live or on-demand. Each content type is available on flexible monthly ‘passes’ which can be stopped and started via the service’s website.

Originally created by Hisense, Vidaa now runs on smart TVs made by a growing number of global and regional brands.

The arrival of Now – previously known as Now TV – follows the recent launch of Paramount+ on the platform. UK Vidaa users also have access to Apple TV+, Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, Amazon Music, plus the entire Freeview Play suite of catch-up apps.

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing at Hisense UK said: “We are delighted to bring Now to our range of TV models. This seamless collaboration signifies our commitment to offering an expansive range of entertainment choices to our customers.

“Now’s diverse content lineup aligns perfectly with our goal to enhance the viewing experience for all, and comes at a perfect time for viewers to enjoy all of this over the festive period.”

Compatible models: