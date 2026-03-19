HBO Max UK reveals new sports and entertainment bundle deals

Ahead of next week’s UK launch of HBO Max, the service has announced new Saver Plans offering savings of up to £130 on the cost of a combined entertainment and TNT Sports subscription.

When the service goes live in the UK on March 26th it’ll replace discovery+ as the exclusive streaming home of all TNT Sports channels and their line-up of top tier UK and European football, rugby, cricket, cycling, tennis and motorsports coverage.

Audiences will also be able to enjoy a raft of movies and series, including exclusive new titles, from Warner Bros. and its various studios and brands including HBO and DC.

The following direct subscription plans will be available from launch in the UK:

Basic with Ads (£4.99 per month ): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD – “All the best HBO Max shows and movies, excluding movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window”

per month Stream on 2 devices in Full HD – “All the best HBO Max shows and movies, excluding movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window” Standard with Ads (£5.99 per month ): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads – “All the best HBO Max shows and movies, including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window”

per month Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads – “All the best HBO Max shows and movies, including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window” Standard (£9.99 per month ): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads – “All the best HBO Max shows and movies on an ad free basis,including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window”

per month Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads – “All the best HBO Max shows and movies on an ad free basis,including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window” Premium (£14.99 per month ): Stream on 4 devices in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos (where available) and 100 downloads – “The ultimate HBO Max experience with all the best HBO Max shows and movies on an ad free basis, including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window”

per month Stream on 4 devices in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos (where available) and 100 downloads – “The ultimate HBO Max experience with all the best HBO Max shows and movies on an ad free basis, including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window” TNT Sports Plan (£30.99 per month ) : Can be purchased as a standalone plan or in addition to select entertainment plans.

per month : Can be purchased as a standalone plan or in addition to select entertainment plans. TNT Sports Plan (£25.99per month when taken on a 12-month plan)

Additionally, sports fans can pick from the following newly announced combined plans: