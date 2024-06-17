Samsung’s latest deal offers up to £500 cash back on selected TVs

Samsung is offering up to £500 cash back on purchases of selected new 4K and 8K TVs plus soundbars from its 2024 range.

The offer is available until July 2nd on purchases from samsung.com plus Currys, John Lewis, Richer Sounds, Amazon, Argos, AO, Very and a host of independent retailers in the UK.

Those buying directly from Samsung.com will also receive an extra 10 per cent off of a qualifying 75” or greater sized 2024 TV or any OLED or Neo QLED 4K or 8K TV when using the code TV10.

Dan Harvie, VP of TV/AV in the UK and Ireland, commented: “It’s the perfect time to create the ultimate home viewing experience ahead of some of the best tournaments in the world kicking off.

“Our latest TV and audio line-up, powered by some incredible AI innovations, make it the ideal upgrade for any sports fan.

“Each year we see larger screens becoming increasingly popular and combined with our enhanced features, you can watch every minute of the action with exceptional clarity and lifelike immersive sound, as if you were in the stadium itself.

“There is no better time to take advantage of our market leading TV technology and enjoy our best-ever big game experience. The only decision you have to make is the size of the screen and how big you want to go!”

Included models and savings:

2024 Neo QLED 8K TVs

98” QN990D– Available in 98” – save £500

85” QN900D, QN800D – save £500

75” QN900D, QN800D – save £300

65” QN900D, QN800D – save £200

2024 Neo QLED 4K TVs

98” QN90D – save £500

85” QN95D, QN90D – save £500

85” QN85D – save £400

75” QN95D, QN90D, QN85D – save £300

65” QN95D, QN90D, QN85D – save £200

55” QN95D, QN90D, QN85D – save £150

50”/43” QN90D – save £100

2024 OLED 4K TVs

83” S90D – save £400

77”- S95D, S90D, S85D – save £300

65” S95D, S90D, S85D – save £200

55” S95D, S90D, S85D – save £150

48” S90D – save £100

2024 Lifestyle TVs

85” The Frame – save £300

75” The Frame – save £250

65” The Frame, The Serif – save £200

55” The Frame, The Serif – save £150

50”/43” The Frame, The Serif – save £100

Soundbars