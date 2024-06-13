TNT Sports deal from BT – £2 per month for 3 months 

Sports fans can pocket the savings with a new TV deal from BT offering TNT Sports for just £2 per month for 3 months, followed by £20 per month for the remainder of a 24-month contract.

The channel’s line-up includes Premier League and Champions League football plus Premiership Rugby, MotoGP and boxing fixtures.

BT’s TV packages include its Pro recording set top box plus bundled access to the premium tier of discovery+ which includes Eurosport – the only place to watch every event from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The set top box, which also offers apps for popular streaming services, recently added Apple TV+ to its line-up and new customers can claim 3 months free access to the service which offers a host of exclusive series including sci-fi epic Foundation and Gary Oldman’s BAFTA-nominated Slow Horses.

BT’s deal expires on June 27th and is available via bt.com.