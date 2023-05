Sky Sports has announced a three-year extension to its broadcast deal with the USGA, ensuring subscribers have continued live coverage of US Open Championship.

In addition, viewers will be able to enjoy top tier Women’s golf with the U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship and Curtis Cup Match between the UK and Ireland and the USA.

The channels will also cover additional events including the U.S. Senior Open and the U.S. Amateur Championship.