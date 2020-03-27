Sky Sports Racing and attheraces.com confirm upcoming live racing coverage

STom Marquand on Addeybb wins race 4 the Ranvet Stakes during 2020 Golden Slipper Day at Rosehill Gardens on March 21, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Sky Sports Racing and attheraces.com have confirmed they’ll continue operating amid the Covid-19 restrictions, providing viewers and users with live international racing, news and feature content.

The Grade 1, $750,000 Florida Derby on Saturday is an excellent edition of the race and part of the Kentucky Derby prep trail. Tiz the Law seeks to follow up on Group 2 success last month. Sky Sports Racing viewers can watch all the Gulfstream Park action live from 5pm with the Florida Derby post time at 11.36pm.

The two premier jockeys in Hong Kong, Joao Moreira and Zac Purton are helping drive betting turnover again with a fascinating battle at the head of the Jockeys Championship.

Two wins on Wednesday nudged Purton ahead by one. Sky Sports Racing will provide exclusive live coverage of every Hong Kong meeting each Wednesday and Sunday as we build up to the big Group 1 QEII Cup and Champions Mile contests on 28 April at Sha Tin.

Tom Marquand is kicking up a storm down under. Fresh from his first ever Group 1 success last week with the William Haggas-trained Addeybb, Tom is back at Rosehill looking for more Group 1 glory.

He rides Southern France in the $1.5m Group 1 Tancred Stakes and viewers can tune in live at 4.50am on Saturday. Tom has now ridden 32 winners at a strike-rate of 19.7 per cent during the first three months of the year, with 20 wins already in New South Wales.

In addition, attheraces.com has launched a new site dedicated to greyhound racing. ATR supplies live streaming services to UK betting operators for Australian, New Zealand and US greyhound racing, all of which continues to operate for the time being.

Rob Dakin, Head of Racing, Sky Sports Racing said: “While we are without UK racing over the coming weeks, we still have some exciting stories to cover from around the world – at least while racing continues there.

“It’s a difficult time for racing as it is for everyone, and we will be aiming to maintain the conversation within the sport and bring viewers live action where we can.”

Matthew Taylor, Digital and Innovation Director, At The Races, added: “The focus on attheraces.com remains to provide racing fans with the best information from continent to continent.

“We have racecards for the best action in the United States every day and Hong Kong every Wednesday and Sunday, including results and archive video replays. We also have live video streaming of US races available free on the ATR Player.

“We will now be extending our coverage to include Australian racecards every night as well as cards for Greyhound racing in America, Australia and New Zealand.”

“Editorially, top writers Hugh Taylor, Kevin Blake, Jaimie Lynch and Simon Rowlands will continue to produce original and thought-provoking articles for racing fans and we will introduce new content strands across our digital and social platforms to keep racing fans entertained while there is no domestic action over the coming weeks.”