Sky Sports Racing extends Breeders’ Cup coverage deal

Sky Sports Racing will continue its long-standing partnership with the Breeders’ Cup with live broadcast of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

The channel will continue to use the NBC produced feed in its broadcast coverage and host its own talent on site at Breeders’ Cup for interviews and reporting.

Alongside live TV broadcast, extensive digital coverage and promotion of the Breeders’ Cup will be provided on attheraces.com, the UK and Ireland’s largest racing website and via the skysports.com network.

Matthew Imi, Chief Executive, At The Races said: “We’re delighted to continue our valued relationship with the Breeders’ Cup and it’s great news that Del Mar in November will be able to welcome racegoers with 100% of seated capacity.

“The Breeders’ Cup goes from strength to strength and continues to be a focal point and culmination for our comprehensive coverage of US racing, as we stream and broadcast events throughout the year for fans in the UK and Ireland and via more than 30 bookmaker partners.”

Drew Fleming, President and CEO, Breeders’ Cup Limited said: “The Breeders’ Cup World Championships is a truly international event and fans around the world deserve increased access to and in-depth coverage of the world’s most talented horses, jockeys, and trainers.

“Sky Sports Racing has been a valued long-term partner and we’re pleased to be extending our relationship so they can provide coverage of the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships for racing fans in the U.K and Ireland.”