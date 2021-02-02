Sky Sports renews broadcast deal with England Netball

Sky Sports has announced a new multi-year broadcast partnership with England Netball which will see every match of the Vitality Netball Superleague 2021 season broadcast across Sky Sports and England Netball platforms.

Matches will be available on Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix, the Sky Sports YouTube channel and the England Netball YouTube channel.

Rob Webster, Sky Sports Managing Director said: “Sky Sports has been a long-term partner of netball since 2006. We are delighted to be expanding upon our existing deal to bring the thrill of the game to our audiences for years to come.

“Popularity for the sport has increased in recent years as viewing figures saw 550k people tune in to watch England’s Vitality Roses in 2019’s thrilling Netball World Cup semi-final.

“At Sky Sports our goal is always to be the best partner to sport and we hope by working together we can help Netball continue to grow in future.”

Fran Connolly, CEO of England Netball, said: “It is such a pleasure to be able to announce this new deal with Sky Sports.

“Over recent years they have been able to capture huge moments in our sport and bring fans closer than ever to netball and I can’t wait to see that continue.

“We were delighted to bring elite netball back to the court during our recent Vitality Netball Legends Series, that saw the Vitality Roses play an international All Stars side, made up of talent from the Vitality Netball Superleague, and we cannot wait to continue that momentum and give our Netball Family something to look forward to.”