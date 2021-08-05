Sky Sports secures four season Bundesliga broadcast deal

Sky Sports has won the exclusive UK and Ireland rights to screen the Bundesliga for the next four seasons.

Coverage starts on Friday August 13th and the broadcaster says it’ll show each weekend’s premium fixture live every Saturday at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Football, with further matches broadcast via Sky Sports linear or digital channels including Sky Sports YouTube.

The deal widens the Sky – Bundesliga partnership, with deals in place across the Sky Group in UK/ROI, Italy, Germany (including German language rights in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and South Tyrol) and Austria.

Sky Sports Managing Director Jonathan Licht said: “We’re delighted to have acquired the rights to the Bundesliga. Sky Sports customers will have the opportunity to watch some of the best players in the world as well as some of the leading teams in Europe.

“This new four-year agreement adds to our football offering in the UK & Ireland which already includes Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and FA Women’s Super League as well as international action in the form of World Cup Qualifiers, placing Sky Sports as the home of live football.

Bundesliga International CEO Robert Klein added: “This is a partnership that will deliver the best of the Bundesliga week-in, week-out, through world class production and multi-platform coverage.

“With Sky as our partner, Bundesliga fans will benefit from a first class football viewing experience.

“This, paired with the Bundesliga’s trademark attacking style of football, means that fans can expect an action-packed season – featuring some of the world’s best players and the most exciting up-and-coming talent.”