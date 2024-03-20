Sky Sports secures IPL rights until 2027

Sky Sports has extended its broadcast rights to the Indian Premier League and Women’s Premier League for a further four years.

The channel’s new deal means subscribers in the UK & Ireland will continue to have access to two of the sport’s top T20 tournaments until the end of 2027, with 74 live matches from the IPL promised for 2024.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director at Sky Sports, said: “The IPL and WPL are two fantastic competitions that see the world’s best players compete in front of a fanatical local audience – resulting in some of the most explosive and entertaining cricket in the calendar as we saw with the conclusion of the WPL on Sunday.

“We’re excited to bring these great live events to life on Sky Sports, adding to the already unrivalled cricket line up this year and giving fans access to more of the sport and players that they love.”