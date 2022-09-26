Sky Sports to boost SPFL coverage

Sky Sports has extended its coverage of the Scottish Professional Football League for a further 4 years and it set to broadcast more matches from the league than ever before.

The extension to the current deal means Sky Sports customers will continue to enjoy the biggest matches from the SPFL live every week of the season until 2029.

In addition, and for the first time, fans will be able to watch exclusively live fixtures from the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) on Sky Sports from this season.

The new broadcast agreements include up to 60 SPFL matches exclusively live each season from 2024/25, a minimum of five SWPL or League Cup matches exclusively live each season from 2022/23 and making Free-to-watch highlights of every Scottish Premiership game available on Sky Sports’ digital platforms.

In addition, Premiership clubs will be able to sell Pay Per View streams within the UK and Ireland of up to five league home games per season.

Stephen van Rooyen, Sky’s EVP and CEO UK and Europe said: “Every time we extend our partnership with the Scottish Professional Football League, more football fans are watching.

“With this latest extension of our long running partnership, Sky Sports customers will continue to be treated to the biggest games and even more live matches.

“For the first time they will also have access to Scottish Women’s Premier League matches as well, as we look to continue to bring the best football to an even wider audience.”