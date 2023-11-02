Sky Sports to broadcast 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour of Australia

The British & Irish Lions have re-appointed Sky Sports as their exclusive broadcast partner for the 2025 Tour of Australia.

The channel will broadcast all three Tests and six warm-up matches live from Australia.

Fans will also benefit from access-all-areas, interviews, and insight into the Lions camp, all accessible 24 hours a day on Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Six warm-up matches:

28 June 2025 Perth (Optus Stadium) v Western Force

2 July 2025 Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium) v Queensland Reds

5 July 2025 Sydney (Allianz Stadium) v NSW Waratahs

9 July 2025 Canberra (GIO Stadium) v ACT Brumbies

12 July 2025 Adelaide (Adelaide Oval) v Invitational AU & NZ

22 July 2025 Melbourne (Marvel Stadium) v Melbourne Rebels

Three Tests v Australia:

19 July 2025 Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium) v Wallabies

26 July 2025 Melbourne (MCG) v Wallabies

2 August 2025 Sydney (Accor Stadium) v Wallabies

Jonathan Licht, Sky Sports Managing Director, said: “With all its history, the Lions Tour remains one of the most iconic events in the sporting calendar and one we always look forward to at Sky Sports.

“We’re committed to delivering world-class coverage of what is sure to be another fantastic Series.”