Sky Sports To Broadcast Off-Road Electric Racing Series, Extreme E

Sky Sports has signed a one-year deal to broadcast the new Extreme E electric off-road racing series.

The contest will feature racing action in electric SUVs in five locations that have all been detrimentally impacted by climate change.

Sky Sports will show all five of the Extreme E X-Prix’s live, with coverage details to be announced in due course.

20-21 March 2021: Saudi Arabia (Desert X Prix)

29-30 May 2021: Senegal (Ocean X Prix)

28-29 August 2021: Greenland (Arctic X Prix)

23-24 October 2021: Brazil (Amazon X Prix)

11-12 December 2021: Argentina (Glacier X Prix)

Rob Webster, Sky Sports Managing Director said: “We are really pleased to add Extreme E to our portfolio of live sport.

“The series not only brings an exciting new racing circuit to the calendar of our motorsport fans, but also carries an important message around climate change.

“At Sky, we believe that our voice and reach can play a vital role in empowering our customers, partners and industry peers to build a better world.”