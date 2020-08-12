Sky Sports to launch dedicated NFL channel

Sky is launching a dedicated NFL channel after extending its deal to broadcast the sport for a further 5 years.

Sky has been the league’s UK broadcaster since 1995 and says the new Sky Sports NFL channel, which launches on September 3rd, will serve as the round-the-clock home of the NFL in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Viewers are being promised a minimum of five live games each week, an exclusive first-pick game in the 6pm and 9pm slot every Sunday, Every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night Football, plus programming from NFL Network, inclding the popular Good Morning Football and Total Access shows.

“Sky Sports has been a fantastic broadcast partner for a quarter of a century,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“This new five-year agreement and the launch of a dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel will undoubtedly continue our rapid growth in the UK and Ireland.

“We are excited that our expanded partnership with Sky will provide even more NFL content to our millions of UK and Irish fans.”

Stephen van Rooyen, Chief Executive Officer, Sky UK & Europe added: “We are proud of our quarter-century partnership with the NFL and are hugely excited about launching a dedicated channel which will be a first for the NFL with an international broadcaster. Sky Sports NFL will allow us to take our customers even closer to the sport.



“Sky Sports has shown live NFL since 1995 and played a big role in growing the sport in the UK & Ireland over the last 25 years.

“Now, as part of Comcast, we are excited about taking our partnership to a whole new level. Our viewers are passionate sports fans and we look forward to capturing the drama of NFL for another five years.”

