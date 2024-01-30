Sky Sports to launch new Tennis channel next month

Sky Sports is launching a new Tennis channel next month, bringing its exclusive, live coverage of the ATP & WTA Tours and the US Open together in a single destination for viewers.

Launching on February 11th, Sky Sports Tennis will be available on Sky’s own platforms, including streaming service Now, plus on Virgin Media and EE TV.

The channel will be available to Sky Sports customers with Complete, Action and Arena packages from 11 February, and viewers will be able to access multiple live court streams at the same time via the mobile app, the Sky TV app or red button.

The multiple live court streams will be available to Virgin Media customers via the Sky Sports mobile app and red button and on EE TV as Now Bonus Streams.

The first week of programming will feature live coverage from the Hologic WTA Tour tournament in Doha, where viewers can watch their favourite players such as Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek.

The action continues with the ATP Tour from Rotterdam, followed by an all-star line-up of Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev on court in Doha from the 19 February.

Sky Sports Managing Director, Jonathan Licht, said: “It’s an exciting moment for Sky Sports as we launch a new home for tennis fans, and Sky Sports Tennis will give millions of homes easy access to watch the best players in the world all year round.

“We’re proud to be the undisputed home of live sport for fans in the UK and Ireland, and this new channel will add value for our customers, enabling them to enjoy even more of the sports they love.”