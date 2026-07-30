Sky Sports reveals 2026/27 Women’s Super League coverage plans

Sky Sports has revealed it’ll show six Barclays Women’s Super League matches across the new season’s opening weekend, starting with London City Lionesses v Manchester United at 7pm on Friday 4 September.

The weekend’s coverage will also include:

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal @ 12:00, Sun 6 September

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United @ 12:00, Sun 6 September

Charlton Athletic v Liverpool @ 14:00, Sun 6 September

Crystal Palace v Everton @ 14:00, Sun 6 September

Manchester City v Birmingham City @ 14:30, Sun 6 September

The channel will air 163 matches live throughout the season, 108 of which will be exclusive to Sky Sports including from the tournament’s closing weekend (22nd-23rd May).

Selected fixtures will also be streamed on the Sky Sports WSL YouTube channel.

The presenting line-up includes lead presenter Caroline Barker, expert analysts Izzy Christiansen and Rachel Corsie, lead commentator Ellen Ellard and reporter Eleanor Roper.